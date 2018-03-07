(CNN) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson proudly accepted an award for being in one of the worst movies of the year.

The Golden Raspberry awards, also known as “The Razzies” celebrate the best of the worst in Hollywood.

They gave Johnson a special award for “Baywatch” called “The Razzie Nominee So Bad, You Loved It.”

Johnson was a good sport about the award. He thanked his fans and critics on Instagram.

In the post he said, “So, let me go ahead and take this “L” right on the chin for ‘Baywatch.’ Win some, lose some, but hey, that’s the way love goes.”

