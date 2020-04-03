The Rock, in a towel, sings ultimate hand-washing song for ‘Moana’ fans

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson is making sure his youngest child has strong hand washing game with a little help from “Moana.”

In a video posted to Instagram, a towel-clad Johnson, aka The Rock, shared with his followers his “sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual.”

“Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from ‘Moana,’ while I wash her hands,” he wrote. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.”

Johnson was among the voice cast for the 2016 Disney film.

“Stay healthy and safe, my friends,” he added.

Johnson’s next collaboration with Disney is “Jungle Cruise,” a film based on the theme park ride.

The film is set to release this summer, but in a Q&A over the weekend, the star acknowledged those plans might change as theaters remain closed and moviegoers remain cautious amid the spread of coronavirus.

