(WHDH) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got back into his “Moana” character to deliver a special message to a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome as he battles acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Hyrum Harris’ mother wrote in a letter to Johnson that her son watches “Moana” up to 10 times a day because Johnson’s character, Maui, makes him feel strong.

“According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

“Yes you are big man. Yes you are,” he continued.

Johnson recorded himself singing a song from “Moana” for Hyrum, letting him know that he is sending his love and strength.

