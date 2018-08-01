(WHDH) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a big surprise for his cousin and longtime stunt double – a new truck.

Tanoai Reed, who is recovering from a stunt injury, thought he was joining his cousin for an interview about their careers, according to The Rock’s Instagram post.

Johnson said the custom pickup truck is just a small thanks for all the broken bones, severed tendons, and torn ligaments his stunt double has suffered while working on his movies.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)