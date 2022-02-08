Your family’s Disney photos could become the next historical artifact at the Smithsonian.

The National Museum of American History is asking the public to share photos from their vacations at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

It’s all part of a new project to show how the theme parks have changed over time.

Museum officials are looking for pictures from all decades and they can be submitted here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)