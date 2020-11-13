(WHDH) — Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd tweeted that he’s got a big gig next year — the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Weeknd wrote on Twitter that he is “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV.”

He says he’s humbled, honored, and ecstatic to take that stage.

Show organizers also confirmed the news.

The Super Bowl will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida with only about 20 percent of the stadium’s seat capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

