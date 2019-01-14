The Who to play at Fenway Park for first time

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Who will perform at Fenway Park this summer for the first time as part of the Plainridge Park Casino concert series.

The English rock band will perform a show at America’s most beloved ballpark on Sept. 13. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 24.

The band plans to make 29 stops across North America during their “Moving On!” tour, which kicks off in May and concludes in October.

They are also releasing their first album of new songs in more than a decade later this year.

Phish is slated to play at Fenway on July 5 and 6. Billy Joel will perform on Sept. 14.

