FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Kenny Chesney announced Monday that he will not be returning to Gillette Stadium this summer as he postpones his tour to 2022.

The country singer wrote in an Instagram post that, “With all the progress being made around the pandemic, there is still too much unknown.”

He added that it would be unfair to only allow a limited number of fans to his shows if venues are not at full capacity and that fan safety is of upmost importance.

“We’re moving to 2022…where I feel better about us all being together safely,” his post continued.

All current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show date.

Those who aren’t able to attend the rescheduled show may request a refund at the original point of purchase.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)