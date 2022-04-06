FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tickets for Elton John’s newly added tour date at Gillette Stadium go on sale Wednesday morning.

The pop icon postponed several shows of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” due to the coronavirus pandemic but he return to the stage on March 30 in St. Louis.

John initially announced one concert date in Foxboro on July 28 but he will now also perform on July 27.

Tickets for the added show go on sale at 10 a.m.

