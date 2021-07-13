FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tickets for Garth Brook’s first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium go on sale this week.

The seven-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will perform at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution on Oct. 9.

The tickets will be made available for purchase on July 16 at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784), or on a mobile device through the Ticketmaster app.

