FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Garth Brooks is returning to New England with his first-ever Gillette Stadium show later this year.

The seven-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will perform at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution on Oct. 9.

Tickets are slated to go on sale on July 16 at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784), or on a mobile device through the Ticketmaster app.

