(WHDH) – “Girls Trip” breakout star, Tiffany Haddish, has landed a new Netflix series from the creators of “BoJack Horseman.” The animated comedy series, “Tuca & Bertie,” will follow the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women, according to the streaming giant.

Haddish – who will voice “Tuca” – has also signed on as an executive producer for the 10-episode season.

Shadowmachine is slated to animate the series.

The release date has not been announced.

