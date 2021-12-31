(CNN) — Tiffini Hale, a former cast member on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” and singer in the pop group The Party died on Christmas Day, according to some of her costars and bandmates.

She was 46.

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” a post on The Party’s Facebook page reads. “Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully.”

The post, which was signed by her “Mickey Mouse Club” costars Deedee Magno, Chasen Hampton, Albert Jeunepierre Fields and Damon Pampolina and “the entire Mickey Mouse Club Family,” requested privacy for Hale’s family as they grieve.

“Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years,” the post read.

Hale was one of the original cast members on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” when it debuted in 1989 on The Disney Channel and appeared on the series until 1991.

Disney drew from that cast to form the pop band The Party, which included Hale, Fields, Hampton, Magno and Damon.

They charted with singles included “In My Dreams,” “Summer Vacation” and “That’s Why.”

The Party disbanded in 1993 before reuniting in 2013 without Hale.

Hale returned to the “Mickey Mouse Club” in 1994, at which time the show had added Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera as cast members.

Her former costar and band member Hampton posted a lengthy tribute to Hale Thursday on his Instagram account, writing “Part of her magic was that she never knew how incredible she truly was.”

“She was humble, she was thoughtful and kind. She was playful and so funny. An incredible singer, character & dramatic actress, and when the music hit her dancing skills to me we’re unmatched by any female pop star since!” he wrote. “She was an absolutely amazing performer & I’m so so honored to of had her in my life.”

