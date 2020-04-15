Tig Notaro will come to your Zoom party for five bucks

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Tig Notaro performs onstage at Team Coco House during New York Comedy Festival on November 9, 2018 in New York City. 454117 (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Turner)

(CNN) — Tig Notaro wants to party with you. Kind of.

The comedian is offering herself up to be a guest at your next Zoom party. For a five dollar donation, she’ll send you a video you can include in your next virtual gathering, with all proceeds going to Meals on Wheels and Covid-19 relief.

Notaro made a video appearance on “Conan” recently, where Conan O’Brien told her the idea was so good he’d buy stock in it if he could.

“I want to talk to you about ‘Have Tig At Your Party’ because this is something that you invented quite a while ago that I think is perfect for the time we’re in right now,” O’Brien said.

“It’s basically me as the burning log on the TV screen,” Notaro explains, saying she actually came up with the idea years ago while on the road touring. “When I was touring years ago I was missing so many friends parties and I was pretty bummed out about that and I thought ‘Oh it might be funny to send a video of myself just in my hotel room’ and they can put it on the TV like I’m there and then I thought maybe that would be a good idea to sell to my fan base. And so it actually came out a decade ago, I think on my first album ‘Good One.'”

It was Notaro’s wife, actress Stephanie Allynne, who suggested she bring the idea back while people are in quarantine.

“My wife mentioned that maybe I should let people know it’s out there if you’re alone and you’re ready to party. I am going to be right by your side, in your house, we don’t even have to socially distance each other,” Notaro said.

O’Brien called it “perfect for right now.”

“Ladies and gentleman if you want Tig Notaro at your party, this is a way to do that,” he said.

