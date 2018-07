Pop star Demi Lovato has been rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles following an apparent heroin overdose, TMZ is reporting.

The news comes weeks after the singer revealed that she relapsed. Lovato suffered from substance abuse for years.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air on online for the latest.

