Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are filing for divorce Friday, TMZ reported and Brady and Bundchen confirmed on Instagram.

Brady said that “we arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” He added that they’re “blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

He added that he and the model “wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

He closed by asking for privacy and respect amid the proceedings.

On her Instagram story, Bundchen said they have “amicably finalized” their divorce. She said her priority will continue to be her children, whom she and Brady “will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Bundchen said she and Brady “have grown apart,” and feels “blessed for the time we had together.”

She also asked for privacy.

A source told TMZ that “lawyers for both Gisele and Tom have been working with a mediator to hammer out both property settlement and custody, and we’re told they have come to terms.”

Another source told the outlet that “the divorce document will be short … the terms of the settlement will remain confidential and sealed.”

The couple’s attorneys have reportedly been working on the split since early September.

