Tom Brady and the cast of the new movie “80 for Brady” celebrated the movie’s premiere on Tuesday night.

The film, which features Hollywood legends Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, tells the true story of four of older women who are diehard Patriots fans and take a road trip from Massachusetts to Texas to see the 2017 Super Bowl.

Tom Brady not only produced the film, but also acts in it alongside former Patriots Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

“I got a call from my agent and he said I’ve got a really great script and I think you’re going to love the story,” Brady said at the premiere

The women who worked on the movie say they’re excited to be part of a production that shows female sports fans in action.

“Women love sports and its nice to see a film that shows older women are still out there rooting for their athletic heroes,” Jane Fonda said.

The film’s director says Brady is a talented actor and fits right in with the star-studded cast, but the former NFL quarterback says all the credit goes to his costars.

“They still bring it at this age,” Brady said. “It’s really unbelievable to watch them on set and how much energy they have. I certainly was inspired by them and learned a lot of lessons.”

“80 for Brady” hits theatres Friday. People in Boston will get a chance to check out the movie Wednesday night at a special advanced screening at AMC Boston Common.

One of the women who inspired the film is expected to be at Wednesday night’s screening.

