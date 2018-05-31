Tom Cruise shares teaser as production begins on ‘Top Gun’ sequel

(WHDH) — An Instagram post by Tom Cruise Thursday morning sent the Internet into a frenzy.

The star actor known for his iconic role in “Top Gun” posted a photo of himself as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” with words that read “Feel The Need.”

Cruise captioned the post with “#Day1,” signaling that production on a sequel to the hit 1986 landmark blockbuster has begun.

The Navy says it gave Paramount Pictures access to Naval Air Station North Island in California to support the production of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

It’s not clear when the movie will be released.

#Day1 A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on May 30, 2018 at 10:40pm PDT

