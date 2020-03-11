Tom Hanks announces he and his wife have coronavirus

(WHDH) — Tom Hanks took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

The tweet, which had an accompanying photo of a medical glove, read, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The post continued, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks ended by saying he’d keep “the world posted and updated.”

