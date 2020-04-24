Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

Tom Hanks gifted an Australian boy a typewriter after receiving a heartbreaking letter from the 8-year-old.

While the actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, were quarantined with coronavirus in Australia, the boy wrote in a letter to the couple that he was being bullied because of his name, Corona.

Hanks decided to give Corona the typewriter he had brought with him to Australia, which just happens to be made by the brand Corona.

Hanks told Corona to ask an adult how the typewriter works and write him back using it.

He signed the letter with a quote from his “Toy Story” franchise, “You’ve got a friend in me.”

