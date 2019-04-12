Trailer and title released for Star Wars Episode IX

(WHDH) — The final installment in the popular Star Wars series is scheduled to be released this year, and the trailer for the movie was released to fans of the movie franchise on Friday.

The movie, titled Star Wars, Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, is scheduled to be released around Christmas, though there is no official release date at this time.

The series has been a massive hit with fans since the movie’s first iteration in 1977 when Episode IV — A New Hope, was released in theaters. There have been 8 movies as well as spinoffs such as Rogue One and Solo as well as countless shows, video games, and more.

The Star Wars movies have a combined box office revenue of more than $4 billion.

You can watch the trailer For Episode IX below.

Every generation has a legend. Watch the brand-new teaser for Star Wars: #EpisodeIX. pic.twitter.com/fWMS13ekdZ — Star Wars (@starwars) April 12, 2019

