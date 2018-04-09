Trailer for new Star Wars Han Solo movie released

(WHDH) — It’s a Star Wars story — the story of Han Solo.

The latest trailer for the blockbuster film was revealed on Sunday night.

The movie is set to give more details on the origins of Han Solo.

The movie, which is directed by Ron Howard and stars Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, and Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, will be released in theaters this May.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Watch the new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story and see it in theaters on May 25. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/vItGnE5G11 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 9, 2018

