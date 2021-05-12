BOSTON (WHDH) - People who caught a glimpse of actor Kevin Hart filming in Boston can now watch the new trailer for his upcoming movie.

Netflix released the trailer for “Fatherhood” on Tuesday — a movie based on the true story of Matt Logelin, whose wife died shortly after childbirth.

The movie was shot around Boston back in 2019, with Hart spotted taking a swan boat ride in the Boston Public Garden.

