(CNN) — A Saturday night tram collision at Universal Studios Hollywood that left more than a dozen people injured during a tour occurred when the last car of the backlot tram crashed into a metal guardrail as the driver negotiated a turn, California authorities said Sunday.

The impact caused the vehicle to tilt and “eject multiple passengers,” the California Highway Patrol said in a Sunday news release.

Fifteen passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment with injuries described as mild to moderate, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred around 9:05 p.m. PT as the tram’s driver was making a turn to head north on Avenue M on the studio lot, according to the highway patrol.

The driver indicated a mechanical failure caused one of the cars to collide with a rail and several passengers fell out of the tram, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Fifteen people were taken to local hospitals with injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept,” a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson told CNN in a statement. “We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident.”

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate KCAL showed multiple people being treated by paramedics, including at least one person who was taken away on a stretcher.

The crash remains under investigation, though alcohol and drugs were not a factor, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The theme park did not provide further details on what caused the issue with the tram.

Universal Studios Hollywood operates trams for its popular studio tour, which takes visitors to various filming locations on the backlot, as well as 3D experiences.

The crash occurred as the theme park prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary of offering the studio tour attraction.

