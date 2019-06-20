(WHDH) — Transgender writer, director and producer Janet Mock signed a history-making deal with Netflix.

The 36-year-old signed a three-year, multi-million-dollar agreement with the steaming service, making her the first known transgender woman to land an overall deal at a major studio.

The deal has Mock producing exclusively for Netflix and also gives the company a first look at her features projects.

Mock is best known for her work on the FX series “Pose,” an LGBTQ drama set in New York. She will continue to work as a writer and director on the show.

