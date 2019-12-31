FILE - In this June 2, 2018 file photo, rapper Travis Scott performs at The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. Scott is in talks to perform at the Super Bowl halftime in Atlanta. A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak about the topic publicly, said that Scott is close to signing on to perform at Super Bowl on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, FIle)

(CNN) — Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have nothing but love for each other.

Scott has opened up to XXL magazine and spoken about his split from Jenner. Together they have a 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

“I love her mommy and I always will,” Scott said. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Scott, who recently dropped a seven-song compilation album “Jack Boys,” split with the beauty mogul in October. At the time, Jenner tweeted, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Just a few days after this tweet, Scott took to social media to slam rumors that he had cheated.

(It’s) “really affecting when u see false things about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

But since then the exes have been seen co-parenting Stormi and Jenner supported Scott at his Astroworld Festival in Texas in November.

