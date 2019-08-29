TV star blinded in one eye after champagne cork mishap splits eye in half

(WHDH) — Theo Campbell, of “The Challenge” and “Love Island” says his eye was “split in half” after a recent accident involving a champagne cork.

“So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me,” Campbell said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The MTV star was slated to appear on the upcoming show “The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.”

Despite the disastrous incident, Campbell says he is looking at the bright side of things.

“If anyone knows who sells cool eye patches let me know,” Campbell added.

Campell also thanked his girlfriend for flying out to look after him.

