(WHDH) – Actress Tiffany Haddish received a big present for her role in the upcoming movie, “Nobody’s Fool” from director Tyler Perry — a brand new Tesla Model X.

Haddish posted a picture of the car and the video message Perry sent her on Instagram. In the videos, Perry said he knew that Haddish wanted a Tesla, but she was concerned about the price tag – so Perry said he bought one for her to say, “You deserve it.”

In her response, Haddish posted “Thank god for kind people who want to spread happiness.”

