UMass Lowell establishes Oprah Winfrey Scholarship

Oprah Winfrey poses in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Lowell is establishing the Oprah Winfrey Scholarship using funds from the Chancellor’s Speaker Series, which Winfrey is speaking at on Nov. 15.

“Through this one unique and special night, Oprah Winfrey will help UMass Lowell students earn their education for years to come,” Chancellor Jacquie Moloney said. “Oprah’s career and philanthropy have been devoted to giving back and elevating those around her and we are honored and grateful that she is donating her time to join us for this event.”

Winfrey will also receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree on Thursday evening.

The first scholarship recipients will be announced at the event, along with the final amount raised.

The scholarship will be awarded to students with a financial need and a commitment to academic achievement, according to the university.

Tickets can still be purchased at the Tsongas Center box office or by calling 866-722-8780.

