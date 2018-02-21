Universal launches plans for third ‘Jurassic World’ film

NEW YORK (AP) — Four months before “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits theaters, Universal Pictures has announced plans Wednesday for a third installment in the rebooted dinosaur franchise.

Universal says “Jurassic World 3” will land in June 2021. The film is to be written by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, the director of 2015’s “Jurassic World.” Carmichael co-wrote the upcoming sci-fi adventure “Pacific Rim Uprising.”

“Jurassic World” ranks among the biggest box-office hits. It launched with a $208.8 million opening weekend and finished with $1.7 billion worldwide in ticket sales.

Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg are executive producing each new “Jurassic World” film.

Directed by J.A. Bayona, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, opens June 22.

