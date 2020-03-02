Upcoming season of ‘Judge Judy’ will be the last

(WHDH) — The popular reality television show “Judge Judy” will soon be coming to an end.

Judy Scheindlin told Ellen Degeneres on Monday that the upcoming 25th season will be the final one to air on CBS.

The hit show averaged 10 million viewers per day in 2018-19, according to JudgeJudy.com.

Scheindlin reportedly pocketed $147 million in earnings that year, making her the highest-paid television host.

Scheindlin also told Degeneres that she doesn’t play on retiring and teased ahead about a new show called “Judy Justice.”

She offered few details on the new show.

