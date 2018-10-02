Vermont happy to invite people after SNL skit on whiteness

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s top economic development official says he hopes people will visit or even move here after the state was lampooned as a Caucasian paradise in a Saturday Night Live skit that aired over the weekend.

The skit featured a group of people attending a “League of the South” meeting in which the white crowd was looking for an agrarian community where everyone could live in harmony “because every single person is white.”

Vermont is one of the whitest states in the country, but Community Development Secretary Michael Schirling invited people to come and see increasingly diverse communities and tourist destinations, including the African American Heritage Trail.

Schirling says Vermont does lack a good hip-hop channel, but the Vermont Flannel Company sent the cast flannel for use in future skits.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)