BOSTON (WHDH) – Hamilton fans did not throw away their shot… at scoring tickets to see the Broadway hit when it arrives in Boston in the fall.

Tickets for the Boston production of the award-winning show went on sale Tuesday morning. Broadway in Boston announced earlier in the month that a select number of tickets would be available at the Boston Opera House at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The limited in-person availability didn’t stop dedicated fans from quickly filling the Boston Opera House and lining the block for their chance to score tickets before the show sold out.

Many of the tickets were sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan which allows pre-registered theater-goers to “unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots,” according to a release from Broadway in Boston. Fans had to pre-register by June 15 in order for a chance at the online tickets.

Hamilton: An American Musical follows the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man and the first Treasury Secretary.

The musical, written by Tony Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, became a global sensation, winning several Tony awards and a Grammy award. Miranda also originated the role of Alexander Hamilton on Broadway.

Many theater-goers were willing to “wait for it,” when came time to stand in line for a chance to get tickets Tuesday. A few fans told 7News they had been waiting 45 minutes to an hour to buy the tickets

Some fans event spent big money to see the show with one woman saying she spent $400 for two tickets in the orchestra.

“We’re definitely interested in sitting in the orchestra, so we bought the most expensive seats,” another fan said.

As devoted Broadway fans, they say it’s worth it. “My friend went to the show in Chicago and said it was worth spending a good amount of money to get the best seats,” the fan said.

Hamilton arrives in Boston on Sept. 18 and will run performances through Nov. 18 at the Boston Opera House.

