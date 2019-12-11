Warner Bros. opening Gilmore Girls set to fans who want to make holiday visit to Stars Hollow

Gilmore Girls fans rejoice!

Beginning Dec. 21, fans of the hit sitcom will be able to explore the Warner Bros. backlot as it is transformed into Stars Hollow at Christmas, according to a post on the company’s website.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a holiday-themed lunch filled with Lorelai’s favorites, and of course, Luke’s coffee available for purchase.

“Imagine lunching in Lorelai’s yard, peeking inside Luke’s Diner, and standing on Sookie’s front porch as you relive your favorite moments from the show,” the post reads, adding that fans can pose with the actual Stars Hollow sign from the show as you enter the town.

Gilmore Girls Holiday runs from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5.

