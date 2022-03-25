(WHDH)– Hugh Jackman pulled off a sweet surprise for a young castmate.

Minutes before taking the stage in The Music Man on Broadway, Jackman, who plays Professor Harold Hill, surprised Benjamin Pajack, who plays Winthrop Paroo, with a signed Tom Brady jersey.

Benjamin, clearly a big fan, became emotional and thanked Jackman for the gift before greeting the goat in an online video.

