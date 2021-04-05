Website wants to pay film buff $2,021 to watch Best Picture winners from last 21 years

(WHDH) — In celebration of the 93rd Academy Awards, one website wants to pay a film buff $2,021 to watch all of the Best Picture winners from the last 21 years.

CableTV.com says it will also give the lucky candidate a $100 Amazon gift card for film rentals, a $100 Grubhub gift card, a replica Oscar statue, a red carpet runner, and four boxes of microwave popcorn.

The person selected for the gig will be tasked with watching Best Picture winners from 2000–2020. They will also be required to share thoughts on each film on social media.

Based on each film’s run time, the job will last around 46 hours and pay $43.86 an hour, according to the website.

“You won’t make that kinda scratch tearing tickets at your local art house theater. Or in your film school work-study job. Or watching movies alone at home, for free, while your short film is in ‘pre-production,'” CableTV wrote in the job posting.

The list of Best Picture winners since 2000 is as follows:

2020 – Parasite (132 min.)

2019 – Green Book (130 min.)

2018 – The Shape of Water (123 min.)

2017 – Moonlight (111 min.)

2016 – Spotlight (129 min.)

2015 – Birdman (120 min.)

2014 – 12 Years a Slave (134 min.)

2013 – Argo (130 min.)

2012 – The Artist (114 min.)

2011 – The King’s Speech (119 min.)

2010 – The Hurt Locker (131 min.)

2009 – Slumdog Millionaire (123 min.)

2008 – No Country for Old Men (123 min.)

2007 – The Departed (151 min.)

2006 – Crash (115 min.)

2005 – Million Dollar Baby (133 min.)

2004 – The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (201 min.)

2003 – Chicago (113 min.)

2002 – A Beautiful Mind (140 min.)

2001 – Gladiator (171 min.)

2000 – American Beauty (122 min.)

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age, active on social media, and eligible to work in the United States.

Applications for the job are open through Friday, April 16.

