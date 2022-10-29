WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A choir director in Wellesley has been nominated for a Grammy award.

Doctor Kevin McDonald is one of only 25 semifinalists nationwide for the 2023 Grammy award for Music Educator of the Year.

“It is exceptionally humbling,” Dr. Kevin McDonald, Director of Choral Programs at Wellesley High School, said. “And such an honor, to have my name included.”

McDonald has worked at Wellesley High School for 19 years. Under his direction, the school has received multiple distinctions, including champions of WGBH’s Sing That Thing competition.

He said taking home a Grammy for music education would help more than just his chorus.

“It really touches me that the Grammy Association is trying to bring music education to the forefront,” McDonald said. “All teachers work so hard, that’s just the truth. And to have music education, which is often times overlooked as we’re an elective subject. No, we’re an essential subject.”

McDonald wanted his students to get the recognition they deserve for getting him this far.

“But what I would say to kids, and to all the students I’ve had an opportunity to work with, is ‘thank you.’ ‘Thank you’ for all of their energy, all of their efforts, all of their emotion, all of their dedication to what we do.”

The Wellesley High School choral ensembles have also performed at the Boston Pops, and taken home gold medals at state festivals.

Aaron Bush, at Foxborough High School, is another Massachusetts-based educator being considered as one of the 25 semifinalists.

