From “One Tree Hill” to “The Cutting Edge,” here’s everything arriving (and leaving) Hulu in February.
Television:
Feb. 1
- Cougar Town (Complete Series)
- Dirt (Complete Series)
- Everwood (Complete Series)
- Face Off (Seasons 1-10)
- Nightcap (Season 2)
- One Tree Hill (Complete Series)
- Real Humans (Seasons 1-2)
Feb. 2
- P. Bio (Season 1 Premiere)
Feb. 4
- Broad City (Season 4)
Feb. 5
- Archer (Season 8)
Feb. 8
- Gary Unmarried (Seasons 1-2)
- Perception (Seasons 1-3)
- The PJ’s (Seasons 1-3)
Feb. 9
- Brockmire (Season 1)
Feb. 15
- Parenthood (Complete Series)
Feb. 16
- Cardinal (Season 2)
Feb. 27
- Good Girls (Season 1 Premiere)
- The Voice (Season 14 Premiere)
Feb. 28
- The Looming Tower (Season 1 Premiere)
Movies:
Feb. 1
- A Date for Mad Mary (2016)
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- Agent Cody Banks (2003)
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
- Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
- Amelie (2001)
- American Idiots (2013)
- The Animal (2001)
- An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
- Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)
- The Benchwarmers (2006)
- Black Spurs (1965)
- Blazing Saddles (1974)
- Casi Divas (2008)
- Charm School (2007)
- Confessions of A Dangerous Mind (2002)
- The Cutting Edge (1992)
- The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)
- Daybreakers (2009)
- Gang Related (1997)
- The Good the Bad and the Ugly (1967)
- The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)
- Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008)
- Harsh Times (2006)
- The Haunting (1999)
- He Said, She Said (1991)
- Hoodlum (1997)
- The Hurt Locker (2008)
- Intersection (1994)
- Keeping Up with the Steins (2006)
- Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
- Lulu on the Bridge (1998)
- Manhattan (1979)
- Manhunter (1986)
- Mermaids (1990)
- Michael (1996)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- Nine Queens (2000)
- Perfect Stranger (2007)
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Redline (2009)
- Rollerball (2002)
- Rollerball (1975)
- Frailty (2001)
- Running Scared (1986)
- Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Sin City (2005)
- Slow Burn (2000)
- The Spirit (2008)
- The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)
- The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2004)
- The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)
- Swimming with Sharks (1995)
- Terms of Endearment (1983)
- The Thaw (2009)
- The Warriors (1979)
- Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (1999)
Feb. 4
- My Dead Boyfriend (2016)
Feb. 5
- Beach Rats (2017)
- The Challenge (2017)
- Weiner (2016)
Feb. 6
- Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story (2017)
- Danica (2017)
- The 60 Yard Line (2017)
Feb. 7
- A Taxi Driver (2017)
Feb. 11
- Lucky (2017)
- Run the Tide (2016)
Feb. 12
- Along for the Ride (2016)
- Honeymoon (2014)
- It Happened in LA (2017)
- The Two Faces of January (2014)
- Tom of Finland (2017)
Feb. 13
- Christmas in the Heartland (2017)
- Drinksgiving (2017)
Feb. 14
- National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call (2008)
- Star Trek (2009)
Feb. 15
- 28 Hotel Rooms (2012)
- An Ideal Husband (1999)
- Birthday Girl (2001)
- Fresh (1994)
- Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot (2008)
- Monogamy (2011)
- Next (2007)
- Rebirth (2011)
- The Exploding Girl (2010)
Feb. 18
- Pocket Listing (2015)
- Thanks for Sharing (2013)
Feb. 19
- White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
Feb. 20
- Above Ground Level: Dubfire (2017)
Feb. 21
- Once Upon A Time (2017)
- The Villainess (2017)
Feb. 23
- Detroit (2017)
Feb. 26
- Love is Thicker than Water (2016)
Feb. 27
- Alien Psychosis (2017)
Here are the movies leaving Hulu in February:
Feb. 28:
- 10 to Midnight (1983)
- American Ninja (1985)
- Assassination (1987)
- Beyond the Sea (2004)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Dangerous Curves (1989)
- The Fourth War (1990)
- Hot Rod (2007)
- Invaders from Mars (1986)
- Invasion U.S.A (1985)
- Ironweed (1987)
- Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)
- Murphy’s Law (1986)
- Ninja III: The Domination (1984)
- The Perfect Weapon (1991)
- Platoon Leader (1988)
- O.W. the Escape (1986)
- Punch Drunk Love (2002)
- Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Rudo y Cursi (2008)
- Saturday Night Fever (1977)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Street Smart (1987)
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)