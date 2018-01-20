From “One Tree Hill” to “The Cutting Edge,” here’s everything arriving (and leaving) Hulu in February.

Television:

Feb. 1

Cougar Town (Complete Series)

Dirt (Complete Series)

Everwood (Complete Series)

Face Off (Seasons 1-10)

Nightcap (Season 2)

One Tree Hill (Complete Series)

Real Humans (Seasons 1-2)

Feb. 2

P. Bio (Season 1 Premiere)

Feb. 4

Broad City (Season 4)

Feb. 5

Archer (Season 8)

Feb. 8

Gary Unmarried (Seasons 1-2)

Perception (Seasons 1-3)

The PJ’s (Seasons 1-3)

Feb. 9

Brockmire (Season 1)

Feb. 15

Parenthood (Complete Series)

Feb. 16

Cardinal (Season 2)

Feb. 27

Good Girls (Season 1 Premiere)

The Voice (Season 14 Premiere)

Feb. 28

The Looming Tower (Season 1 Premiere)

Movies:

Feb. 1

A Date for Mad Mary (2016)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Amelie (2001)

American Idiots (2013)

The Animal (2001)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Black Spurs (1965)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Casi Divas (2008)

Charm School (2007)

Confessions of A Dangerous Mind (2002)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

Daybreakers (2009)

Gang Related (1997)

The Good the Bad and the Ugly (1967)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)

Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008)

Harsh Times (2006)

The Haunting (1999)

He Said, She Said (1991)

Hoodlum (1997)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

Intersection (1994)

Keeping Up with the Steins (2006)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Lulu on the Bridge (1998)

Manhattan (1979)

Manhunter (1986)

Mermaids (1990)

Michael (1996)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Nine Queens (2000)

Perfect Stranger (2007)

Red Dawn (1984)

Redline (2009)

Rollerball (2002)

Rollerball (1975)

Frailty (2001)

Running Scared (1986)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Sabrina (1995)

Sin City (2005)

Slow Burn (2000)

The Spirit (2008)

The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2004)

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

The Thaw (2009)

The Warriors (1979)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (1999)

Feb. 4

My Dead Boyfriend (2016)

Feb. 5

Beach Rats (2017)

The Challenge (2017)

Weiner (2016)

Feb. 6

Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story (2017)

Danica (2017)

The 60 Yard Line (2017)

Feb. 7

A Taxi Driver (2017)

Feb. 11

Lucky (2017)

Run the Tide (2016)

Feb. 12

Along for the Ride (2016)

Honeymoon (2014)

It Happened in LA (2017)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Tom of Finland (2017)

Feb. 13

Christmas in the Heartland (2017)

Drinksgiving (2017)

Feb. 14

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call (2008)

Star Trek (2009)

Feb. 15

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

An Ideal Husband (1999)

Birthday Girl (2001)

Fresh (1994)

Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot (2008)

Monogamy (2011)

Next (2007)

Rebirth (2011)

The Exploding Girl (2010)

Feb. 18

Pocket Listing (2015)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Feb. 19

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

Feb. 20

Above Ground Level: Dubfire (2017)

Feb. 21

Once Upon A Time (2017)

The Villainess (2017)

Feb. 23

Detroit (2017)

Feb. 26

Love is Thicker than Water (2016)

Feb. 27

Alien Psychosis (2017)

Here are the movies leaving Hulu in February:

Feb. 28:

10 to Midnight (1983)

American Ninja (1985)

Assassination (1987)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Black Rain (1989)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

The Fourth War (1990)

Hot Rod (2007)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Platoon Leader (1988)

O.W. the Escape (1986)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rudo y Cursi (2008)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Spaceballs (1987)

Street Smart (1987)

