(CNN) — He’s a rapper, an actor … and the self-proclaimed ‘Sexiest Man Alive.” Snoop Dogg has it all.

Sorry, John Legend, but you’ve been dethroned.

People magazine recently named Legend its “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2019. But the Doggfather felt otherwise.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, posted an Instagram photo on Friday showing an edited magazine cover that features himself in place of the singer.

The edited cover features Snoop wearing a Crip-blue suit and undone bow tie.

Of course, he also has joint in his mouth.

The magazine cover states: “How a Crip took your chick.”

John Legend has yet to clap back.

