BOSTON (WHDH) – The world premiere of the Broadway-bound Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been delayed two weeks as a result of a construction related issue at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, according to release from the theater.

The historic theater, the oldest continually operated in Boston, has been undergoing renovation.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical was scheduled to begin previews on June 27 and play through an extended run of Aug. 19. The show’s start-date has been pushed to July 10 and will still conclude on Aug. 19.

Overnight June 8 into June 9, the theater experienced a “construction-related support issue” with a steel grid above the stage, according to a release. No one was working in the theater during the incident. The theater said the issue has been resolved.

Anyone who bought a ticket for the canceled performance has been notified and are eligible to exchange their tickets for a later date by phone or on the Emerson Colonial Theatre’s website.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the 2001 Academy Award-winning Baz Luhrmann film of the same name. Tony Award-winner Karen Olivo and Broadway favorite Aaron Tveit will lead the production.

Olivo is known for her roles in award-winning musicals such as the 2009 West Side Story revival, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights, and most recently the Chicago production of Hamilton. Tveit’s credits include Next to Normal, Catch Me If You Can, Les Miserables, and many more.

The musical celebrates some of the best popular most in recent decades and will feature many of the iconic songs from the film, along with recent hits.

