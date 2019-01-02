Wrestling legend ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund dead at 76

(WHDH) — WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76.

“WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends, and fans,” the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

In the world of sports entertainment, Okerlund was known by many as the “most recognizable interviewer” in history.

Okerlund rose to stardom as a ringside interviewer in the 80s, talking with many legends of the industry, including Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and The Ulitmate Warrior.

He also worked for the WCW and AWA during his famed career.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)