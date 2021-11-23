(WHDH) — A World Wrestling Entertainment superstar was attacked by a fan in the middle of a live broadcast on Monday night.

Seth Rollins was walking in an area near the ring during a “Raw” event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, when a spectator jumped over a barricade and tackled him.

Video of the incident showed the fan run past camera operators at a high rate of speed and knock Rollins to the ground.

Rollins suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Security crews were able to subdue the fan and they were taken into custody.

Charges are expected to be filed against the fan.

