WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Carrie Underwood sang a special duet with a talented young fan during her Cry Pretty Tour stop in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Savannah, who is deaf, used sign language to sing along with the popular performer.

She went viral earlier this year for her sign language rendition of Underwood’s song, “Champion.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)