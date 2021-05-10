BOSTON (WHDH) - The Zac Brown Band is returning to touring after a 14-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country band’s “The Comeback Tour” kicks off on Aug. 5 in Holmdel, New Jersey and concludes on Oct. 17 in Nashville.

They will be making a stop at Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 8 with special guests Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at noon, with pre-sale tickets for the Zamily Fan Club going on sale on Tuesday at noon.

