BOSTON (WHDH) - Zac Brown Band’s upcoming 2022 international tour will make a stop at Fenway Park later this year.

The “Out in the Middle Tour” will see the band return to some of the nation’s most iconic venues, including Boston’s beloved ballpark on July 15.

The tour kicks off in Greenville, South Carolina, on April 22. Other stops include the famed Wrigley Field in Chicago and the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m.

