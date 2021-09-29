The Zac Brown Band has paused its tour after the lead singer tested positive for COVID-19.

Zac Brown announced in a letter to fans Tuesday that he contracted the virus despite taking precautions.

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of the job,” he wrote. “The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first.”

Brown went on to say that the band will resume the tour as soon as he finished quarantining.

The following shows have been canceled:

9/30 – Clarkston, Michigan

10/1 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

10/2 – Syracuse, New York

10/3 – Saratoga Springs, New York

Refunds can be issued at the point of purchase.

The Zac Brown Band performed at Fenway Park in Boston back on Aug. 8 as part of their “The Comeback Tour.”

To all our fans, pic.twitter.com/Ozq0MxoaOy — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) September 28, 2021

