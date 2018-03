BOSTON (WHDH) – Zac Brown Band announced a change to their summer shows at Fenway.

The band canceled their Thursday June 14 show and rescheduled it to Saturday June 16.

All tickets for the original show will be honored.

Any remaining tickets go on sale this week.

