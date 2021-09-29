(CNN) — The show will not go on for the Zac Brown Band.

Lead singer Zac Brown says he has tested positive for Covid-19 and that the band’s Thursday concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Michigan has been canceled.

“I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour,'” Brown wrote on Twitter.

Brown said he had taken “precautions” to prevent getting sick but did not elaborate on those measures. He said the band will finish the tour after he quarantines.

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job,” Brown added. “The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first.”

Four shows in Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York were called off. Fans who bought tickets will be refunded.

“I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision,” Brown wrote. “I believe we can all overcome this together.”

The band will resume touring “as soon as we can,” Brown said.

