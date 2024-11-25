(CNN) — Zayn Malik played his first concert since the death fellow One Direction member Liam Payne and it was emotional.

Payne died in October after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

Malik ended his show in Leeds, England over the weekend with the words, “Liam Payne 1993-2024 Love you bro” projected on the screen, according to posts shared on social media.

“Zayn Malik’s tribute to Liam Payne at the end of his first concert of the tour while playing Stardust I’m shaking and crying,” wrote one attendee.

Malik had initially postponed his tour after Payne’s death.

“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the U.S. leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour,” Malik wrote on an Instagram story at the time. “The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”

Malik and the other members of the group, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan also released a statement.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” the statement read. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

They recently gathered along with friends and family of Payne for his funeral.

One Direction announced in 2015 that they were going on hiatus, following news that Malik was moving on from the group.

