BOSTON (WHDH) - Zendaya was spotted shopping in Boston with her dog on Monday.

The popular actress and singer brought her dog, Noon, to a shop on Newbury Street to purchase a new pillow.

In an Instagram Story, Zendaya said Noon tried to fight a larger German Shephard while they shopped.

It’s not clear why Zendaya was in Boston.

The 25-year-old superstar recently wrapped up season 2 of “Euphoria.” She also starred in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” among a number of other productions.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)